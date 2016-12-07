Ipswich schoolchildren have their eye on the Christmas number one

An Ipswich primary school is hoping to have a hit on its hands as it releases a Christmas single.

Around 100 pupils at St Matthew’s Primary School, including those in the school’s choir, have written and performed Rocking Christmas which they have just released on Youtube.

Teacher Chris Warren has offered the children a special treat if they get 1,000 views with a further treat for the choir if they reach the 2,000 mark.

“The song is all about what they like about Christmas,” he said.

“To create the lyrics we started by making a long list of what their perfect Christmas would be.”

Pupil Lola Godfrey said: “We had some sheets of paper and wrote down what we did at Christmas and the meanings of it and it was made into some song lyrics.

Asked what her favourite things about Christmas are she said: “We have presents, dinner, board games and baking.”

Mr Warren said the foundation of the song came from a year four pupil.

“It came from a child in the other class who came up with a rhyme about Christmas.

“It went ‘I found some presents in my Christmas stocking, today is Christmas, lets get rocking’.

“It all started from there.”

The song also includes a number of solos after the children took part in auditions to get a part.