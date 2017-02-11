Ipswich societies collaborate for a unique musical and photographic event

ICS members rehearse for the Elijah concert. Picture: MATTHEW CLARKE, IPSWICH AND DISTRICT PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY Archant

An exciting collaboration between two long-established Ipswich societies will highlight the work involved with staging a very special concert at Snape in April.

Ipswich Choral Society has begun work on Mendelssohn’s popular oratorio Elijah with rehearsals being caught on camera by members of Ipswich and District Photographic Society.

Ipswich Choral Society will join with the Halifax Choral Society, the oldest choral group in the world, founded in 1817, to celebrate its 200th anniversary with a concert in Hailfax on March 19 and at Snape Matltings Concert Hall at 7.30pm on April 29.

At the Snape event, an exhibition will also be held showcasing the best photos from rehearsals and the performance of Elijah in Halifax.

The concert at Snape will be conducted by ICS music director Robin Walker, with soprano Claire Weston, contralto Susan Moore, tenor James Elliott and baritone: Garry Magee, and the Kingfisher Sinfonietta leader Beth Spendlove.

Tickets £16, £18, £20 (students £8), available from ICS members or Snape Maltings Box Office 01728 687110 or snapemaltings.co.uk