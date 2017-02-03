Ipswich teenager given four-week sentence after vandalism at Castle Hill Primary School

Castle Hill School, Ipswich

An 18-year-old has been given a four-week sentence in a young offenders’ institution after vandalism at an Ipswich primary school.

Morgan Smyth, of Spenser Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty before the town’s magistrates to two offences of criminal damage at Castle Hill Primary in Dryden Road, and criminal damage to a door in Wicklow Road on February 13 last year.

The teenager also admitted being in breach of conditional discharges he received on February 4 last year for taking a motorcycle without consent, and on February 17 last year for an offence at Westbourne Academy during the previous summer’s holidays.

The court was told on June 22 teenagers climbed over the locked gate at Castle Hill Primary School.

Smyth climbed up a wall on numerous occasions and twisted a CCTV camera repeatedly.

Five days later teenagers climbed over the fence at the school. Smyth climbed onto a canopy and bounced on it as if it was a trampoline.