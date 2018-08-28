Heavy Rain

Frosty conditions expected overnight - but warmer weather to come

PUBLISHED: 08:24 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:24 01 November 2018

Ipswich is set for another rainy day as temperatures remain cool and are expected to fall further overnight.

Today will be mostly wet with showers throughout the day however, the grey skies will disappear to leave clear skies over night which could lead to a widespread frost.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “Ipswich will see a day of fairly persistent rain which will slowly move in a north-easterly direction.

“The clouds will clear after dark and temperatures could drop to freezing tonight, potentially leading to a widespread frost.

“Looking towards the weekend we will mostly dry weather with sunny spells and temperatures could reach 12C.

“A new weather front will come in from the east on Sunday leading to cloud cover and with a slight chance of rain.”

Updated: Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

22 minutes ago Will Jefford
A busy stretch of the A12

Serious delays remain after a van that crashed off the A12 is cleared.

08:24 Will Jefford
Government department takes FOUR months to respond to Suffolk parking proposals

08:06 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
POlice and PCSOs currently enforce parking in Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN

A government department is facing criticism after it took four months to respond to Suffolk’s councils about a key parking issue.

‘Not acceptable’ - teenagers caught reportedly throwing fireworks in the street

08:05 Andrew Papworth
The fireworks seized in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A batch of fireworks were seized from teenagers in a town centre amid reports they had been throwing them in the street.

Exclusive: ‘Shameful’ - critics hit out as third of children denied special needs provision

07:46 Amy Gibbons
Concerns have been raised over the shortfall of special school placements in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s special needs provision is reportedly in “crisis” as new data reveals one third of children could not get provision within their home county.

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

07:38 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man from Ipswich has been taken into police custody after a driver in his 50s was killed in a collision on the M11.

How do you get the job as Father Christmas?

07:30 Megan Aldous
The qualities of Wyevale Garden Centre's Father Christmas Picture: ANDREW HOBBS

With the festive season upon us we take a look at what qualities and experience you need to become the jolly man in the red suit.

