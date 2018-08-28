Frosty conditions expected overnight - but warmer weather to come

Ipswich expects more rain today before a chilly evening. Picture: citizenside.com (c) copyright citizenside.com

Ipswich is set for another rainy day as temperatures remain cool and are expected to fall further overnight.

Today will be mostly wet with showers throughout the day however, the grey skies will disappear to leave clear skies over night which could lead to a widespread frost.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “Ipswich will see a day of fairly persistent rain which will slowly move in a north-easterly direction.

“The clouds will clear after dark and temperatures could drop to freezing tonight, potentially leading to a widespread frost.

“Looking towards the weekend we will mostly dry weather with sunny spells and temperatures could reach 12C.

“A new weather front will come in from the east on Sunday leading to cloud cover and with a slight chance of rain.”