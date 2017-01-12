‘It’s snow joke’ – Essex Police get 999 calls about people throwing snowballs

The Essex Police control room received calls from people who seemed to think the throwing of snowballs was a 999 emergency, they have revealed.

It's #snowjoke we're very busy tonight - please be considerate! pic.twitter.com/5vbnU7dGG1 — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) January 12, 2017

Essex Police took to Twitter to remind people that the throwing of snow is not a police emergency issue, after receiving two calls from the Chelmsford area today (January 12).

The tweet came after parts of Essex and Suffolk saw the first snow of 2017, but most places would be lucky to see enough to throw snowballs.