‘It’s snow joke’ – Essex Police get 999 calls about people throwing snowballs
21:25 12 January 2017
The Essex Police control room received calls from people who seemed to think the throwing of snowballs was a 999 emergency, they have revealed.
Essex Police took to Twitter to remind people that the throwing of snow is not a police emergency issue, after receiving two calls from the Chelmsford area today (January 12).
The control room Twitter feed wrote: “2 x 999 calls for Chelmsford reporting people throwing snowballs.
It’s #snowjoke we’re very busy tonight - please be considerate!”
The tweet came after parts of Essex and Suffolk saw the first snow of 2017, but most places would be lucky to see enough to throw snowballs.