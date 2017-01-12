Partly Cloudy

‘It’s snow joke’ – Essex Police get 999 calls about people throwing snowballs

21:25 12 January 2017

Stock image of snow. Credit PA/wire

Stock image of snow. Credit PA/wire

The Essex Police control room received calls from people who seemed to think the throwing of snowballs was a 999 emergency, they have revealed.

Essex Police took to Twitter to remind people that the throwing of snow is not a police emergency issue, after receiving two calls from the Chelmsford area today (January 12).

The control room Twitter feed wrote: “2 x 999 calls for Chelmsford reporting people throwing snowballs.

It’s #snowjoke we’re very busy tonight - please be considerate!”

The tweet came after parts of Essex and Suffolk saw the first snow of 2017, but most places would be lucky to see enough to throw snowballs.

