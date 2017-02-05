Iwitness24 - Weekend in Pictures
16:58 05 February 2017
Alex Walton
Captured at Ickworth Park. Picture: Paul Bustin
A walk from Bramford and Sproughton. Picture: Barry Pullen
EADT’s recently revamped photo sharing website, iWitness24, has been very busy this weekend.
I was so surprised to see this group of canoeists on the Stour at Flatford making the most of the strong current on the Stour. Picture: Mick Webb
Barry Pullen took a nice walk around Bromford and Sproughton, taking in the sights of the river.
A favourite pass time of children through the ages - to feed the ducks. Picture: Mick Webb On a walk near Felxstowe dock. Picture: Peter Wiles
Mick Webb was surprised to see canoeists take to the Stour at Flatford begging the question, ‘White Water sport in Suffolk?’
I decided to start work a little later on Friday 3 Feb and walked across to Ipswich waterfront to try and get a sunrise picture. This was just before sunrise but the sky cleared before the sun came up so they sunrise wasn't as spectacular as I'd hoped. Picture: Andy Bowes
We set a photo challenege each week, this week the theme was ‘Darkness’ - Keep an eye out for a gallery of pictures next week.
The calm waters near Felixstowe docks. Picture: Graham Meadows
