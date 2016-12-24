iwitness spies variety of wildlife visiting her Suffolk garden
14:15 24 December 2016
(c) copyright citizenside.com
One of our most regular contributors to iwitness24, Julie Kemp, has had a whole variety of animals visiting her garden on a regular basis.
Over the last month, voles, mice and blackbirds have feasted on the fruit and nuts left out in her garden.
Julie has sat patiently waiting for these guests and has been lucky enough to capture their visits on camera.
It appears that the visitors aren’t particularly camera shy and she has shared several photos of the same creature, in various poses. Take a look at a selection of the shots below.
