Jail for Essex man who stole £150,000 from clients to help save his Hadleigh business

A “highly trusted” Suffolk-based accountant who plundered £150,000 from the accounts of clients from the world of show business had been jailed for 32 months.

Edward Lewis “robbed Peter to pay Paul” to keep his business afloat and took money from seven clients over a period of three-and-a-half years, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Maryam Syed, prosecuting, said Lewis had used the money to pay company debts and had falsified records to cover his tracks.

The offences came to light after Lewis’s company went into liquidation and clients complained that money was missing from their accounts.

Lewis, 57, of Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, near Clacton, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to seven charges of fraud by abuse of position between January 2010 and June 2013 while he was the sole director of Spiro Bentley chartered accountants at Lower Layham, near Hadleigh.

In addition to jailing Lewis Judge Martyn Levett made a nominal confiscation order of just £1 under the Proceeds of Crime Act after hearing that he has no assets.

Sentencing Lewis, Judge Levett said he had been “highly trusted” by his clients.

Among those he defrauded were actress Jodie Contreras, actor Christopher Marshall, disc jockey Geoff Lloyd, and Stuart Andrews, a programmer in musical theatre.

Another victim was Comic Strip director, Peter Richardson, who is best known for founding the Comic Strip troupe of performers, which showcased his double act with Nigel Planer.

The show was also credited with launching the careers of French and Saunders, Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson, and Alexei Sayle.

Matthew Pardoe, for Lewis, said he had “robbed Peter to pay Paul” after getting into financial difficulties and having his home repossessed.

He said Lewis hadn’t had an opulent lifestyle and had taken the money to keep the business afloat with the intention of repaying it.

His wife had been ill at the time of the offences and he had repaid more than £100,000 before criminal proceedings started.