Man charged following early morning police chase

A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google. Archant

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

At around 5am on Saturday, October 20, police had cause to stop a vehicle on Old Nelson Street.

A police spokesman said: “Following a short pursuit, a stinger was deployed and the sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning.”

James Atkins, 24, from Clifford Close, Basildon, has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide and driving with no insurance.

Atkins released on police bail and is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 21 November at 9.30am.