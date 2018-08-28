Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Father who died in crash to be remembered at memorial meal

PUBLISHED: 05:55 04 November 2018

Ciara Lee lost her husband and farther of her son, Eddy in a crash earlier this year. Picture: JAMES JAY

Ciara Lee lost her husband and farther of her son, Eddy in a crash earlier this year. Picture: JAMES JAY

JAMES JAY

A head chef is hosting a tasty charity dinner in aid of a road safety charity after a friend was killed in a collision earlier this year.

James jay is head chef of the White House in Easton. Picture: JAMES JAYJames jay is head chef of the White House in Easton. Picture: JAMES JAY

James Jay, who is head chef at the White Horse in Easton, will be holding the special pop up dinner at The Cooks Shed in Woodbridge on November 17, to raise funds for Brake, a road safety charity.

The dinner is in memory of his good friend and former colleague Ciara Lee’s husband Eddy.

Ms Lee, who grew up in Woodbridge, tragically lost the father of their two-year-old son Seren Ying Hei in a road traffic collision on July 5.

Eddy was stick in traffic while on his way to work on his motorbike when he was hit by a van.

He suffered a catastrophic brain injury and despite the efforts of the trauma team at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, he died a week later.

Ms Lee, who now lives in Berkshire, said: “The ripple effect of pain and grief caused is unbearable.

“Eddy was loved beyond measure wherever he went, including in Woodbridge where we spent some very special time with my family.

“As we try to pick up the pieces without our favourite person, one positive route through our shock and anger is to support the road safety charity Brake.

“We want to see an end to such needless tragedies, by educating drivers about how serious distracted driving can be, as well as campaigning for harsher charging and sentencing under UK law.”

The dinner, which is Mr Jay’s second charity event of the year, will comprise of a five course set meal and a cocktail on arrival, with tickets costing £45 per head.

The menu includes a special secret dessert, which was designed on a story which will be revealed on the night.

The previous evening organised by Mr Jay was called Take 8 Chefs, which was in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK. Eight different chefs each cooked one of eight taster courses and Mr Jay cooked a special duck recipe.

Brake is a charity that campaigns nationally and regionally to raise awareness among the public to stop road deaths and injuries.

The charity feels it is important to challenge the assumptions made about motorbikes. This will help improve rider safety in the future.

Topic Tags:

Further road closures in Ipswich this weekend as second transformer is on the move

21 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Delays are expected as another abnormal load transported through Ipswich today.

Firefighters battle bungalow blaze in Clacton

34 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Two crews from Clactom were sent to the scene (stock image) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews have tackled a fire in the roof of a bungalow in Clacton.

Father who died in crash to be remembered at memorial meal

60 minutes ago Will Jefford
Ciara Lee lost her husband and farther of her son, Eddy in a crash earlier this year. Picture: JAMES JAY

A head chef is hosting a tasty charity dinner in aid of a road safety charity after a friend was killed in a collision earlier this year.

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

Yesterday, 21:26 Jake Foxford
The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to bring a bonfire under control at the Stowmarket fireworks display on Saturday night - as strong winds caused problems.

Sleep out in freezing Ipswich raises £3,000 for homelessness charity

05:30 Will Jefford
Attendees have wrapped up warm in sleeping bags and hats. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Ipswich residents braved sub zero temperatures in a sleep out that aimed to raise awareness for the homeless.

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

Yesterday, 23:00 Jake Foxford
The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man hit by a car in north Essex has died in hospital.

Retailers are keeping deals under wraps ahead of Black Friday

Yesterday, 20:00 Sophie Barnett
Happy shoppers will be out in force to get the latest deals ahead of the Christmas season. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday is coming - but will shoppers on Suffolk’s high streets be getting their hands on big bargains this year or will the best offers be online?

Most read

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video A teenager who stabbed a 50-year-old in the stomach is among those jailed this week

Perry Wise Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24