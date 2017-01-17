Japanese conglomerate to buy 40% of Greater Anglia trains

One of the largest conglomerates in Japan has agreed to buy a 40% stake in the company running East Anglia’s passenger trains.

Mitsui & Co Ltd has interests in companies across the globe and in a number of different business sectors. It will be the first Japanese company to have a stake in a UK rail operator.

It is to buy the stake from Abellio which was awarded a nine-year franchise to run Greater Anglia rail services last August.

Abellio – owned by Dutch National Railways – said the sale of the stake should have no immediate impact on services and passenger journeys but in the longer term it would strengthen the position of the franchise.

The Dutch company had originally bid for the franchise on a 60/40 basis with Scottish company Stagecoach before they pulled out.

Dominic Booth, Managing Director of Abellio said: “We are delighted to have reached agreement with Mitsui, fulfilling our long standing objective of running the franchise as a 60:40 joint venture.

“With the introduction of Mitsui’s knowledge and experience, we look forward to delivering significant improvements for Greater Anglia’s customers, including through the introduction of a brand new fleet.”

Negotiations between Abellio and Mitsui started after the franchise had been awarded – although the two companies already knew each other.

They are currently bidding together for the new West Midlands franchise.

The contracts that were crucial to franchise award will not be affected by the sale of the stake – Greater Anglia is investing £1.4bn in new trains from Derby-based Bombardier and Swiss company Stadler.

A spokesman for Abellio said Mitsui would not be involved in the day-to-day operation of the rail franchise although it would be represented on the Greater Anglia board and it would contributed to the monthly planning meetings for the company.

While Mitsui has not been involved in any UK rail operations, it does have an interest in a European rail leasing company and in running rail services in Brazil.

The deal is expected to be finalised within the next few months – and probably lies behind the subtle change in name that came with the formal start of the new franchise in October.

At that point it dropped the “Abellio” name from the Greater Anglia branding. The reason for that now seems clear.