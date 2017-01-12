Partly Cloudy

Jaywick in Essex to be evacuated as strong winds and rain threaten to create coastal flooding

18:40 12 January 2017

Chief Inspector, Russ Cole, District Commissioner of Tendring, with members f the Evacuation Team at the rest centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton

Chief Inspector, Russ Cole, District Commissioner of Tendring, with members f the Evacuation Team at the rest centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton

Archant

Areas in Essex vulnerable to the risk of flooding are set to be evacuated tomorrow morning.

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, ClactonPolice attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton

Police began calling at homes in Jaywick from 4pm this afternoon to let people know of the full evacuation plan which is due to be put into action on Friday morning, January 13.

There are also evacuation plans in other seaside resorts along the Suffolk and Essex coast

The severe weather, with strong winds and rain, are set to cause flooding in the seaside village and is likely to hit its peak at lunchtime tomorrow.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the Essex coastline from Clacton to St Peters Flat including the rivers Colne and the Blackwater estuaries.

A rest centre has been set up at Tendring Education Centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton, by Tendring District Council and has been open to receive residents evacuating their homes in Jaywick since 4pm today.

The centre will be able to shelter residents until their homes are deemed safe to return.

Domestic pets will also be accommodated although any which require specialised care will not be able to be taken to the rest centres.

Chief Insp Russ Cole, district commander at Tendring said: “Acting on all the professional guidance and experience of our colleagues at the Environment Agency and the Met Office, a partnership decision has been taken to evacuate the homes in Jaywick to ensure the safety of all residents.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of all residents to ensure their safety until the severe weather passes.”

Chief Inps Cole added residents were welcome make their own way to the rest shelter or to other places of safety at a friend or relative’s home outside of Jaywick.

Police will be patrolling the areas in Jaywick where people have been evacuated to ensure the homes left unattended are as secure as possible.

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton

Residents in Jaywick are advised to:

• Work with local officers to ensure they follow advice and direction given about evacuations

• Pack a bag of clothes and have any essential medical items ready for when you need to leave home

• Ensure any valuables and or expensive electrical items such as televisions are stored in higher areas in your home should there be a flood

• Contact friends or relatives who live outside of Jaywick to see if there is somewhere else they can stay

Police have advised the public to contact the police on the non-emergency 101 number if they have any concerns about their safety or that of their family. In an emergency the public should call 999.

Red crosses are being painted on homes in Jaywick where people remain in case emergency services need to evacuate them later. Photo: Gina WilliamsRed crosses are being painted on homes in Jaywick where people remain in case emergency services need to evacuate them later. Photo: Gina Williams

People can also call the Environment Agency Floodline on 0345 988 1188 for the latest flood warnings in their own area.

Are you affected? Let us know at newsroom@archant.co.uk

Keywords: Met Office Environment Agency Tendring District Council flooding Tendring District

