Jewellery and iPads stolen in trio of west Suffolk burglaries

Police are investigating

A string of burglaries have been reported on the same day across villages in west Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All three happened on Wednesday, January 4 with valuables such as jewellery and gadgets stolen.

The first happened between 8.45am and 11.45am at a home in Rushbrooke when a window was forced open and jewellery and an iPad were stolen.

A second break-in was reported on the same day between 9.30am and 6pm in Felsham Road, Bradfield St George.

A rear window was forced open with jewellery and an iPad stolen.

The third reported intrusion happened between 12.30pm and 10.15pm in Mill Road, Buxhall, when an attempt was made to force open a front door, before the offender gained entry via the back door.

Jewellery was stolen from inside.

Officers haven’t ruled out the possibility the incident are linked, and are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Contact police on 101 with any information, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.