Jewellery stolen in Felixstowe burglary

Police are investigating

Police in Felixstowe are investigating a burglary in which a handful of items of jewellery was stolen.

Officers were called after the burglary in Lodge Farm Drive between 9.50am and 12.45pm on Wednesday, when an offender or offenders were able to get into the house at the back and make a search.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said that the items taken included a gold ring with a cluster of diamonds; an aquamarine ring with three stones in between diamonds and set in gold; a gold chain with pig charm with red eyes; an amethyst brooch set in gold with pearls surrounding the stone; and a host of other gold chains and bracelets.

Officers are asking any witnesses or anyone who has any relevant information to come forward, or call police on 101.

Alternatively calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.