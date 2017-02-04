Jo Churchill - Bury St Edmunds MP on why we must work together on Brexit negotiations

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill wants to ensure assurances for businesses and workers are delivered as we enter Brexit negotiations.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill will remain a ‘critical friend’ as we enter Brexit talks.

This has been a memorable week, both in Westminster and for the country; as Parliament debated the first stage of the Bill which intends to trigger Article 50, and start the negotiations to exit the European Union.

For me, while the decision has been challenging, the result is clear. The constituency, county and the country, voted to leave the EU; and leave we shall. It is not for Parliament to re-run the result of the EU referendum and I have, therefore, voted to trigger Article 50.

However, it is my intention to remain a ‘critical friend’ as we enter negotiations with the EU. In doing so, I want to ensure we deliver assurances for businesses and workers, especially those within our health, education and agricultural sectors. With this, it is my priority to champion, in particular, our science and innovation sectors as well as being mindful of the need for transitional arrangements, or short-term protections for sectors that may come under pressure.

Over the past two days, 227 MPs have debated the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill for just under 18 hours. However, in writing this article shortly after Second Reading; despite efforts to block the legitimate and democratic aims of the Bill, thankfully it has passed to committee.

Yet, the Government’s publication of the White Paper, setting out the thinking behind Brexit plans, will give parliamentarians a closer look at whether our course for Brexit, will deliver for the UK. While there should be no second referendum; it is important that, with this much-vaunted sovereignty, Parliament uses it to scrutinise the deal to ensure it’s the best it can be.

I would, therefore, like to take a moment; while we have till March to trigger Article 50, there is still much to consider before then, and before we ultimately leave the EU.

In delivering a Brexit that works for everyone, we must be sure we do not, at the same time, block Brexit altogether. Ultimately, whatever decisions we take must deliver in the interests of, and work to unite, our great country.

Therefore however you voted and whatever your position, we must all consider the need to work together as we Brexit - not just when we Brexit.