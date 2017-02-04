Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jo Churchill - Bury St Edmunds MP on why we must work together on Brexit negotiations

07:00 04 February 2017

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill wants to ensure assurances for businesses and workers are delivered as we enter Brexit negotiations. Photo: PA

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill wants to ensure assurances for businesses and workers are delivered as we enter Brexit negotiations. Photo: PA

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill will remain a ‘critical friend’ as we enter Brexit talks.

Comment

This has been a memorable week, both in Westminster and for the country; as Parliament debated the first stage of the Bill which intends to trigger Article 50, and start the negotiations to exit the European Union.

For me, while the decision has been challenging, the result is clear. The constituency, county and the country, voted to leave the EU; and leave we shall. It is not for Parliament to re-run the result of the EU referendum and I have, therefore, voted to trigger Article 50.

However, it is my intention to remain a ‘critical friend’ as we enter negotiations with the EU. In doing so, I want to ensure we deliver assurances for businesses and workers, especially those within our health, education and agricultural sectors. With this, it is my priority to champion, in particular, our science and innovation sectors as well as being mindful of the need for transitional arrangements, or short-term protections for sectors that may come under pressure.

Over the past two days, 227 MPs have debated the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill for just under 18 hours. However, in writing this article shortly after Second Reading; despite efforts to block the legitimate and democratic aims of the Bill, thankfully it has passed to committee.

Yet, the Government’s publication of the White Paper, setting out the thinking behind Brexit plans, will give parliamentarians a closer look at whether our course for Brexit, will deliver for the UK. While there should be no second referendum; it is important that, with this much-vaunted sovereignty, Parliament uses it to scrutinise the deal to ensure it’s the best it can be.

I would, therefore, like to take a moment; while we have till March to trigger Article 50, there is still much to consider before then, and before we ultimately leave the EU.

In delivering a Brexit that works for everyone, we must be sure we do not, at the same time, block Brexit altogether. Ultimately, whatever decisions we take must deliver in the interests of, and work to unite, our great country.

Therefore however you voted and whatever your position, we must all consider the need to work together as we Brexit - not just when we Brexit.

Keywords: Jo Churchill European Union United Kingdom Reading

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

07:05 Adam Howlett
Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

A car became stuck on a traffic island close to the Duke Street roundabout in Ipswich last night.

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

06:39 Adam Howlett
Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Protesters are set to demonstrate in Ipswich today against President Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’.

Ipswich drink-driver blames baby shower Martini for putting him over limit

53 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Drivers were over the legal drink-drive limit

Two drink-drivers have lost their licences after being caught behind the wheel while over the limit.

Opinion: Jo Churchill - Bury St Edmunds MP on why we must work together on Brexit negotiations

07:00
Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill wants to ensure assurances for businesses and workers are delivered as we enter Brexit negotiations. Photo: PA

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill will remain a ‘critical friend’ as we enter Brexit talks.

Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

24 minutes ago Natalie Sadler
Silent Street, Ipswich

Instagram gives us a window to the lighter things in life - from colourful street scenes to historic city scapes and delicious looking meals.

Opinion: Mark Murphy - Join the sock race and help Red Nose Day raise millions for good causes

06:00
I was pleased to see Suffolk star Ed Sheeran involved in Red Nose Day. He went to Liberia to visit the Street Child Liberia project which uses Comic Relief cash. Photo: PA.

BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy wants you to hot-foot it to your sock drawer for Red Nose Day

Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

Yesterday, 21:30 Emily Townsend
A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds

A silver car had to be winched out of a car wash in Ipswich on Friday after a collision with another vehicle caused it to crash through the side of the unit.

Most read

Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Is that a ‘Van’ Gogh?! Artistic delivery driver’s moving homage to Ed Sheeran

Rick Minns in front of Framlingham Castle, with the picture on his van inspired by Ed Sheeran and the song 'Castle on the Hill'

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

Updated: Sudbury sinkhole repairs to take another two weeks

The sinkhole that sprung up in Newton Road, Sudbury, last month.

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Opinion: Mark Murphy - Join the sock race and help Red Nose Day raise millions for good causes

I was pleased to see Suffolk star Ed Sheeran involved in Red Nose Day. He went to Liberia to visit the Street Child Liberia project which uses Comic Relief cash. Photo: PA.

Updated: Sudbury sinkhole repairs to take another two weeks

The sinkhole that sprung up in Newton Road, Sudbury, last month.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24