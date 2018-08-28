Man filmed spitting on dead man’s shrine outside McDonald’s
PUBLISHED: 13:18 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 23 October 2018
Police have launched an investigation after a man was filmed spitting on a dead man’s shrine.
John Riley, 51, was found on a bench outside McDonald’s in London Road North, Lowestoft, on Friday, September 21.
He was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston but died the following day.
In the days and weeks after Mr Riley’s death the bench on which he was initially found has been transformed into a shrine with family and friends leaving flowers, cards and writing messages.
However on Sunday evening a video began circulating on Facebook which sparked outrage as it appeared to show a man spitting on the shrine.
The post has since been removed but a police investigation has been launched.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Police have received a report of a public order offence that occurred on London Road North in Lowestoft just before 6pm on Sunday, October 21, and an investigation is under way.”