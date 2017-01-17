Partly Cloudy

Joint Army and RAF training across Colchester, Woodbridge and RAF Honington

17 January, 2017 - 17:40
2 PARA soldiers as they disembark a Chinook helicopter. Photo: Georgina Coupe RLC

2 PARA soldiers as they disembark a Chinook helicopter. Photo: Georgina Coupe RLC

MoD Crown Copyright

Paratroopers teamed up with RAF helicopter crews in a training mission which taught a new generation of pilots and enhanced their abilities working together.

Exercise Kukri Dawn. Soldiers prepare bridge building eqipment to be picked up by Chinook helicopters in Woodbridge. Photo: Georgina Coupe RLCExercise Kukri Dawn. Soldiers prepare bridge building eqipment to be picked up by Chinook helicopters in Woodbridge. Photo: Georgina Coupe RLC

Soldiers from 2nd and 3rd Battalions The Parachute Regiment based at Colchester’s Merville Barracks worked with three Chinooks from RAF 28 Squadron flying out of RAF Honington last week in a range of missions during Exercise Kukri Dawn.

The paratroopers practised helicopter raids onto Fingringhoe Ranges, Colchester, while aircrew also practised casualty evacuation with 16 Medical Regiment and moving supplies and vehicles as underslung loads with 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment and 13 Air Assault Support Regiment Royal Logistic Corps.

A key task at Rock Barracks in Woodbridge saw the Chinooks move the framework and decking of a bridge, which sappers from 23 Para Engr Regt then assembled on the ground.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Terry Waitt, of 13 AA Sp Regt RLC, organised the training. He said: “It’s been a fantastic opportunity to train with 28 Squadron and build the experience of our soldiers in working with Chinooks.

Exercise Kukri Dawn. Chinook lifts off in Woodbridge. Photo: Georgina Coupe RLCExercise Kukri Dawn. Chinook lifts off in Woodbridge. Photo: Georgina Coupe RLC

“We pulled all of the units together and worked to get the most out of this training for everyone, from both the Army and RAF perspective.

“Across the week we’ve had 400 soldiers flying and the pilots have had real loads – both people and equipment – to work with.”

Wing Commander Marty Lock, Officer Commanding 28 Sqn which is based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, added: “Exercise Kukri Dawn has provided a week of intensive training for our trainee Chinook pilots and crewman. Training with real troops is of huge benefit to the trainee crews and will help to prepare them for future deployments on exercises or operations after they have graduated.

“The opportunity to deploy to areas such as Colchester is particularly important as it gives the crews the ability to operate in unfamiliar training areas rather than just utilising the areas close to RAF Benson where the majority of their training takes place.”

