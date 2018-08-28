Driver of Audi which ended up on its roof after police chase is jailed

A banned driver whose car ended up on its roof in a front garden after hitting two parked cars and a garage during a police chase has been jailed for 12 months.

Police officers began following an Audi driven by Jordan Bernard at 8.30pm on August 15 in Stoke Street, Ipswich, after records showed it was uninsured, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

They followed the Audi into Belstead Road and Stoke Park Drive where they illuminated their blue lights in a bid to get him to stop, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

At one stage it appeared Bernard was going to stop but he had then accelerated away at speed and the pursuing police car, which was travelling at 60 mph, lost sight of the Audi after it turned into Fountains Road.

The officers abandoned the pursuit on safety grounds but when they turned into Egglestone Close, they saw the Audi had collided with two parked cars on a driveway and a garage and had ended up on its roof.

They ran over to the car and found the airbag had been deployed but there was no sign of the driver.

There was significant damage to the Audi and further damage to a Renault and a Honda on the driveway.

The driver had made off on foot and Bernard was arrested at his home address, said Mr Crimp.

He was taken to a police station and refused to provide a specimen of blood.

He told officers he had been on his way to see his sister and had panicked when he saw the police car because he had been banned from driving several days earlier and knew he had a bald tyre.

The court heard that the owners of the cars and garage damaged by Bernard had been left out of pocket as a result of what happened.

Bernard, 25, of Neath Drive, Ipswich, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a breath specimen and driving without insurance.

In addition to being jailed for 12 months he was banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

Neil Saunders, for Bernard, said his client had taken a risk by driving his car on the night in question and had made a stupid decision by trying to lose the police car.