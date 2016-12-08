Joy as Clacton school is given ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Oakwood Infbats school in Clacton gets a good Offsted Report Head Mrs Maguire -Egan with school council clebrating 8/12/2016

An Essex infant school has been praised by inspectors by turning things around.

Oakwood Infant and Nursery School in Clacton was ranked as requires improvement back in 2014 – but in a new Ofsted report it is considered “good”.

School governor Danny Mayzes said their recent success is largely down to work done by the senior team – especially headteacher Kathy Maguire-Egan.

He said: “The school has improved leaps and bounds and we are now celebrating a great Ofsted report.

“Everyone has worked so hard, particularly Kathy and her team.”