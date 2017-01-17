Partly Cloudy

JustGiving fundraising page launched after horses rescued by RSPCA from Paper Mill Lane, Bramford

06:00 17 January 2017

Paper Mill Lane in the Bramford area.



Campaigners for the welfare of horses in Paper Mill Lane in Bramford have launched an online fundraising page to help with the rehabilitation and re-homing of horses seized last week.

On Thursday, Redwings Horse Sanctuary and the RSPCA seized 10 horses on welfare grounds, following a series of visits by the two organisations alongside vets, Suffolk police and Suffolk County Council.

And improvement notices had been issued in relation to a number of others that were considered to be of concern.

Now, an online fundraising page has raised more than £2,000 towards a £4,000 target which will help fund care for the horses seized, and any others which need support.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said it was continuing to work alongside other organisations to monitor the progress and welfare of horses.

“Six horses have now been taken in by Redwings and will be receiving care from their veterinary teams,” the spokeswoman said.

“The remaining four have been taken in by the RSPCA. However, this is now an active investigation and therefore Redwings and the RSPCA are unable to provide further details about the case.

“Talks to establish a long-term management plan for the horses on Paper Mill Lane remain ongoing between other horse owners on the site, the landowner, Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Police, the RSPCA and Redwings.”

Suffolk police officers said a criminal investigation had not been launched, but officers were working alongside Suffolk Trading Standards over horse remains found at another site nearby. Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter had been speaking to concerned residents and various organisations over the issue, and vowed to continue pursuing concerns.

“I have been liaising with both Suffolk County Council and the RSPCA over the course of the last year or so to raise the plight of these horses and to ask for their assurances that the condition and welfare of these animals is being closely monitored,” he said.

“I welcome the RSPCA’s intervention on Thursday, but there still remain a number of horses and ponies on the site and I shall continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

The RSPCA said it was too soon to release details of its investigation, but it is understood the horses seized have multiple owners.

Suffolk County Council and police echoed the RSPCA’s remarks, with Suffolk Constabulary’s inspector Kevin Horton adding: “Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk County Council are assisting Redwings and the RSPCA who have been visiting these horses regularly and working with the owner/s to improve  welfare.

“Even where there are welfare concerns the charities need the authorisation of the owner or the support of the authorities and a veterinary surgeon to remove an animal they believe to be suffering.”

Anyone with new welfare concerns or concerns for any equine can call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 or Redwings Horse Sanctuary on 01508 481008/welfare@redwings.co.uk

To donate, click here.








