Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell.

A woman who died following a road traffic collision in Bardwell, north east of Bury St Edmunds, is being named by police.

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday. The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Officers were called at just before 10.50am on Sunday, February 5, to reports of a two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road.

A Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Bardwell collided with a silver Ford Galaxy vehicle travelling towards Ixworth.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, Katie Bent, received fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Katie Bent, aged 32 and of School Lane, Bardwell, was treated by ambulance staff but died at the scene.

• Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident or witnessed the manner of the driving of either vehicle prior to the crash to come forward.

If you have any information please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting CAD number 127 of February 5