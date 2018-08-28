Heavy Showers

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

PUBLISHED: 15:25 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 26 October 2018

New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Archant

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

The Conservative candidate held the Bosmere Division following the death of Anne Whybrow who won it off the Liberal Democrats in May 2017.

But it was a close result – Ms Oakes won with 747 votes from the Liberal Democrats’ Steve Phillips who won 726 votes. Labour’s Emma Bonner-Morgan to 168 votes. The turnout in Thursday’s by-election was 21.3%.

Ms Oakes has been mayor of Needham Market and chairman of the town council three times – and said she was going to carry on with Mrs Whybrow’s work.

“There are concerns about the access to the railway station in the town – and also the lack of police in the area which is growing fast.

“I also want to help ensure the town benefits from the redevelopment of the old Mid Suffolk and Middle School sites.”

