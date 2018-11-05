Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man due in court charged with nine Ipswich burglaries

05 November, 2018 - 09:36
Kearon Braybrook is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Kearon Braybrook is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 32-year-old man has been accused of carrying out nine burglaries across Ipswich including three alleged raids in one night at a primary school, church centre and business.

Kearon Braybrook has been charged with nine counts of burglary between September 21 and October 23.

He is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, via video link from HM Prison Wayland, on Monday morning.

Braybrook is alleged to have carried out burglaries in Almondhayes, Littles Crescent, Ashley Street, Lupin Road, Belstead Road and Belstead Avenue.

He is also accused of burglary at St Margaret’s primary school, Bishop & Sons organ builders, and of stealing a money tin and a carrier bag containing miscellaneous items at St Margaret’s Church Centre, in Bolton Lane, between September 25 and 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Colchester cancer patient raises £50,000 to beat his cancer diagnosis

9 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Nathanael Lee celebrating after being declared in remission. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Colchester man has beaten cancer after raising the £50,000 he needed for treatment when he discovered it was not available on the NHS.

Which companies in our region have signed up for the real Living Wage?

12 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Saving money in cash

At least 180,000 people that work for real Living Wage employers across the country are set for a pay rise as the new Living Wage rates rises by 25p to £9 around the UK, and by 35p to £10.55 in London.

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

08:58 Adam Howlett
Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

A GP practice is to become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients who would benefit from a more active lifestyle.

Planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week

08:57 Sophie Barnett
A number of planned roadworks will cause diversions across Suffolk this week. Picture: ARCHANT

Save time and plan your journeys in advance by finding out what Highways England are doing to our roads over the next seven days.

Video Take a look inside this £825,000 Purdis Farm home with a hot tub

08:43 Megan Aldous
Acrons in Purdis Farm Lane is for sale Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Watch our video tour of a four bedroom detached home close to Purdis Heath Golf Club which is currently for sale.

Find out where you can still watch fireworks

08:16 Sophie Barnett
There are more firework displays on offer this week. Picture: SU ANDERSON

If you missed out on your firework fix this weekend don’t worry – there are still a few chances to see fantastic displays throughout the week.

Revealed – The number of people signed off sick in Suffolk and north Essex each day

07:30 Will Jefford
Dozens of fit notes are being issued a day Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

The numbers of people signed off work by GPs in Suffolk and Essex each day has been revealed – as new measures are introduced to ease the workload faced by doctors.

Most read

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are heading to the scene of a crash on the A12 on the Essex-Suffolk border. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ed Sheeran scarecrow takes centre stage at annual competition

An Ed Sheeran scarecrow, admired by Thomas and Ben Braithwaite, at the Wickham Market Scarecrow Festival Picture: Rachel Edge

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24