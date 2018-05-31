Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Train delays are expected this evening after a vehicle has crashed into a bridge on the Ipswich to London Liverpool Street line.

Service Update 17.00 - Speed restrictions between #Witham and Kelvedon due to a vehicle striking a bridge and some updates here: https://t.co/DzHrwdrVCy a good service runs on other routes. KB — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 20, 2018

The incident occurred before 4.45pm between Bridge Street in Witham and Henry Dixon Road in Rivenhall End South.

Greater Anglia have tweeted: “Following a vehicle striking a bridge between Kelvedon and Witham the line is now open.

“Services are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

Greater Anglia have warned that disruption is expected until 7pm.

Services are also disrupted between Manningtree and Harwich Town.