Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge
PUBLISHED: 23:47 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:55 20 August 2018
Archant
Train delays are expected this evening after a vehicle has crashed into a bridge on the Ipswich to London Liverpool Street line.
The incident occurred before 4.45pm between Bridge Street in Witham and Henry Dixon Road in Rivenhall End South.
Greater Anglia have tweeted: “Following a vehicle striking a bridge between Kelvedon and Witham the line is now open.
“Services are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
Greater Anglia have warned that disruption is expected until 7pm.
Services are also disrupted between Manningtree and Harwich Town.