Ipswich Buses marks Town legend as vehicle named Kevin Beattie

Ipswich Buses have named a vehicle after Kevin Beattie. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

As thousands of people prepare to pay tribute to Kevin Beattie on the day of his funeral, Ipswich Buses has paid its own tribute by naming a bus after the Town legend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Justin Wythe with the new bus named after Kevin Beattie. Picture: PAUL GEATER Justin Wythe with the new bus named after Kevin Beattie. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The bus returns to service on the day of the funeral – and will be a reminder of the player regarded the best to ever pull on the blue and white shirt for years to come.

Justin Wythe from Ipswich Buses said the company contacted the family to ask if they could name the bus after “The Beat” – other buses have been named after well-known local figures.

Ipswich Buses have named a vehicle after Kevin Beattie. Picture: PAUL GEATER Ipswich Buses have named a vehicle after Kevin Beattie. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rosie Richardson from Ipswich Town contacted the family and said they had been touched by the gesture from the bus company.

She said: “Kevin was loved by the people of Ipswich so it is very appropriate for one of the town’s buses to be named like this.”

The double-decker, which is one of the most modern in the Ipswich Buses fleet, will operate on routes across the town.