Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Crowds of fans have lined the streets outside Town’s home ground to pay their respects to the greatest ever Ipswich player.

Suffolk County Council arranged for road works to be paused and car parks to be temporarily closed while the procession passed.

A spokesman said: “Suffolk Highways has contacted ITFC to offer support and to help minimise disruption whilst Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession takes place later today.

“We have spoken to utilities operating in the area to ensure they are aware of the procession and manage this appropriately. As a sign of respect, our teams on site will ‘down tools’ whilst the procession is in play.”

The procession will travel on to Seven Hills Crematorium for a private ceremony for his close friends and family.