Kevin Beattie funeral procession to pass by Portman Road in final farewell

The funeral procession will pass by the statue of fellow Ipswich legends Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey Archant

Ipswich Town fans will be given a chance to pay their respects to club legend Kevin Beattie as his funeral procession drives past Portman Road on Friday, October 26.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beattie, who played for Ipswich 228 times, died suddenly at the age of 64 on September 16 and his funeral will be held at Seven Hills Crematorium at 3pm on Friday.

Prior to that, the procession will pass the Ipswich Town stadium and the statue of Sir Bobby Robson, who once described the centre-half as the best player Britain had produced in 25 years.

The procession is due to pass through Portman Road at approximately 2.30pm.

Flowers, notes and scarves were placed on the statue of Sir Bobby for the days after the news was broken by his friend and colleague, BBC Suffolk’s Mark Murphy.

Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT

“Kevin was my BBC Radio Suffolk co-host on Life’s a Pitch for the past seven years and I am proud to call him my friend,” said Mr Murphy. “He was without doubt the greatest ever footballer to pull on the Ipswich Town shirt.”

The Beattie family have asked that anyone wishing to make a donation to charity for Kevin should donate to The British Heart foundation.

Donations can be sent to the East of England Co-op Funeral Service, 247a Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, IP2 0QG.