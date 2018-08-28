Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Kitchen fire at Ipswich flat

PUBLISHED: 17:29 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 03 November 2018

One engine was sent from the Princes Street fire station to fight the fire. Picture: PHIL KING

One engine was sent from the Princes Street fire station to fight the fire. Picture: PHIL KING

Archant

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire at a flat in Ipswich.

The fire broke out in Ancaster road, near Gippeswyk Road, near to Ipswich train station.

Firefighters were called around 2pm to the scene and extinguished the fire upon arrival.

Two people at the scene were treated after inhaling smoke from the fire but no paramedics were called to assist.

The fire was extinguished by 2.45pm when firefighters left the scene.

Fire at derelict White Lion pub in Newmarket

46 minutes ago Adam Howlett
There were reports of large volumes of smoke coming from the old While Lion pub in Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews battled a blaze at a derelict pub building on Newmarket’s High Street.

Video Masked man smashes windscreen and pumpkins with baseball bat during Halloween attack

17:16 James Carr
Arianna-Louise Lloyd awoke on Thursday to find her windsreen smashed. Photo: Arianna-Louise Lloyd

Residents were left feeling “sick” and scared to go out at night after a masked man with a baseball bat carried out a wave of destruction on Halloween.

Kesgrave parkrunner Susie Dyer: ‘Her enthusiasm and cheery smile will be in our hearts forever’

17:10 Steve Russell
'Her sunny disposition made people warm to her' - Susie Dyer Picture: Courtesy Ben Dyer

Londoner Susie adored her adopted Suffolk, and Ipswich Town. During a full life she corresponded with a prisoner on Death Row, and took up parkrunning at Kesgrave at 68

Video A teenager who stabbed a 50-year-old in the stomach is among those jailed this week

17:00 Megan Aldous
Perry Wise Picture: ESSEX POLICE

More than eight years of jail time was handed out in Suffolk and Essex this week. Two years of that went to a man who cut a mental health nurse - read the full details here.

‘This is a substantial change’ - Towns hit out after losing police presence

15:44 James Carr
Bungay will no longer have a PCSO in the town. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Two towns which have been stripped of a police presence in the latest restructuring of the force are calling for more to be done in rural communities.

Video WATCH: Man with megaphone protests against First World War centenary music project at Ipswich Waterfront

13:16 Adam Howlett
A man has been protesting the outdoor music project making the end of World War One Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man with a megaphone has been protesting against an outdoor music project marking the end of the First World War at the Waterfront in Ipswich.

Revolution in care for people living with dementia

12:40
Trevor Bennett (left) joins in with chores such as peeling vegetables. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

The current and predicted rise in the number of people living with dementia is frightening, but rapid progress is being made in understanding the disease and looking after and caring for those affected.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Live Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24