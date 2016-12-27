Kitchen fire and burglary at home in Felixstowe on Boxing Day
10:20 27 December 2016
Archant
A small kitchen fire was tackled after a reported burglary at a bungalow in Felixstowe on Boxing Day night.
The incident took place in Grange Road at 10.20pm. Police said they were called to reports of a burglary, which involved a “very small fire” in the kitchen after paper was set alight.
Two fire engines were called to the scene, but a fire brigade spokesman said that the fire had been put out by the time crews arrived.
There were no reported injuries.
Police are still investigating.