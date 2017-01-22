Knife-wielding robber makes off with ‘couple of hundred pounds’ from Colchester McColl’s

McColl’'s in Colchester, where an armed robber attacked on Friday night. Archant

A masked robber threatened a Colchester shopkeeper with a knife before making off with cash during an attack branded “disgraceful” by the town’s MP.

A man entered McColl’s newsagents in the St Christopher Road parade of shops around 7.45pm on Friday with his face covered with a scarf and demanded money from the “shocked” worker.

The culprit, who is described as having a distinctive mole on his face, took a three-figure sum of cash from the till before running away.

Colchester MP Will Quince has urged members of the public to assist police in catching the “terrible” man responsible.

He said: “It is a shocking incident, it’s disgraceful and at any time when there’s an armed robbery of course people will be concerned about it.

“Having said that, it is really important that we all, especially those who live in St John’s, if they saw anything suspicious that night report it to police.

“Check their CCTV if it looks out to the road or pathway and really do all they can to help the police catch the terrible individual that committed the crime.”

No-one was injured, but Detective Sergeant Richard Edwards, of Essex Police, said the staff member involved had been left shaken.

He added: “We have taken a statement from a rather shocked store worker who was threatened with a knife.

“It looks like the robber has taken a couple of hundred pounds from the till.

“The description is interesting as he speaks about this mole on his forehead which is quite distinctive. If anyone saw someone in the area matching this description at around 7.40pm, they should get in touch.

“Maybe they saw him before he masked up. We are anxious to hear from anyone who might have seen someone acting unusually around the time of the incident or just before.”

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 30s and with a scarf around his face.

He is thought to also have a wart or mole on his cheek or on his forehead.

A McColl’s Retail Group spokesperson said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees is of utmost importance. We are working closely with the relevant authorities in response to this incident.”

A worker, who did not want to be named, at the nearby Friars pub said staff had checked their CCTV, but it did not capture the incident. He said: “We didn’t know anything about it until the next day.”

A staff member at The Master Chef, also in St Christopher Road, said he did not see anything suspicious on Friday night, and had not been made aware of the robbery.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, added: “It’s quite a quiet area.”

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses to the armed robbery to contact Detective Sergeant Stuart Knight at Colchester Police Station on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.