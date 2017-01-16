Krispy Kreme donuts team up with ITFC in Ipswich town centre for Blue Monday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year Archant

One of the new shops coming to Ipswich’s revamped Buttermarket this year has been giving the town a taste of what is to come.

Mr Original Krispy Kreme comes to Ipswich Town Football Club to deliver limited edition blue glazed doughnuts to ITFC mascot Bluey ahead of the opening of Krispy Kreme in The Buttermarket shopping centre. Photo: Lucy Taylor Photography Mr Original Krispy Kreme comes to Ipswich Town Football Club to deliver limited edition blue glazed doughnuts to ITFC mascot Bluey ahead of the opening of Krispy Kreme in The Buttermarket shopping centre. Photo: Lucy Taylor Photography

Doughnut company Krispy Kreme teamed up with Ipswich Town Football Club to brighten up shoppers’ Blue Monday, supposedly the most depressing day of the year.

The company is giving out boxes of blue-topped doughnuts to people in the street, with the team led by its mascot and Bluey, the ITFC mascot.

Krispy Kreme is one of the shops taking a unit in the Buttermarket centre, which last year reopened after a massive refurbishment programme.

As well as a Pure Gym taking up residence there, and an Empire cinema expected to open this year, the new-look Buttermarket now hosts restaurants like Wagamama, Coast to Coast, Cozy Club and Byron Burger.

Kirspy Kreme is expected to open its doors at 10am on February 7.

Ricky Turner, operations manager for Krispy Kreme Ipswich, said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the joy of Krispy Kreme to Ipswich, and this sampling event for Blue Monday is just one of the ways we will surprising and delighting Ipswich residents in the lead up to the grand opening on the 7th February.”

When the shop was first announced as arriving in Ipswich Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer Judith Denby said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the joy of Krispy Kreme to Ipswich in February, and can’t wait to welcome in busy shoppers to grab their dozens.”