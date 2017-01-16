Partly Cloudy

Krispy Kreme donuts team up with ITFC in Ipswich town centre for Blue Monday

13:05 16 January 2017

Archant

One of the new shops coming to Ipswich’s revamped Buttermarket this year has been giving the town a taste of what is to come.

13 Comments
Mr Original Krispy Kreme comes to Ipswich Town Football Club to deliver limited edition blue glazed doughnuts to ITFC mascot Bluey ahead of the opening of Krispy Kreme in The Buttermarket shopping centre. Photo: Lucy Taylor PhotographyMr Original Krispy Kreme comes to Ipswich Town Football Club to deliver limited edition blue glazed doughnuts to ITFC mascot Bluey ahead of the opening of Krispy Kreme in The Buttermarket shopping centre. Photo: Lucy Taylor Photography

Doughnut company Krispy Kreme teamed up with Ipswich Town Football Club to brighten up shoppers’ Blue Monday, supposedly the most depressing day of the year.

The company is giving out boxes of blue-topped doughnuts to people in the street, with the team led by its mascot and Bluey, the ITFC mascot.

Krispy Kreme is one of the shops taking a unit in the Buttermarket centre, which last year reopened after a massive refurbishment programme.

As well as a Pure Gym taking up residence there, and an Empire cinema expected to open this year, the new-look Buttermarket now hosts restaurants like Wagamama, Coast to Coast, Cozy Club and Byron Burger.

Kirspy Kreme is expected to open its doors at 10am on February 7.

Ricky Turner, operations manager for Krispy Kreme Ipswich, said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the joy of Krispy Kreme to Ipswich, and this sampling event for Blue Monday is just one of the ways we will surprising and delighting Ipswich residents in the lead up to the grand opening on the 7th February.”

When the shop was first announced as arriving in Ipswich Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer Judith Denby said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the joy of Krispy Kreme to Ipswich in February, and can’t wait to welcome in busy shoppers to grab their dozens.”

Keywords: Ipswich Town Football Club

13 comments

  • really people? lighten up its a Doughnut for god sake, some of you really need a chill pill, its not like they are giving out a weeks worth of 3 meals a day of Doughnuts, you can still have a Healthy Nutritional lifestyle by having 1 Doughnut

    Nile Ranger

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

    Nile Ranger

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • I for one loved them.... nom nom nom :-)

    Mark Oxford

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

    Mark Oxford

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Ricky Turner simply recycled Judith Denby's script I see... "We are extremely excited to be bringing the joy of Krispy Kreme to Ipswich.." I suppose the important historical event of a donut shop is big news for Ipswich - any distraction form the terrorists walking our streets...

    cthulu

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Surely this has to be a massive PR blunder? ITFC needs a new generation of super fit wannabe footie stars not obese punters who lack all self respect.

    Steve Blake

Monday, January 16, 2017

    Steve Blake

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Collaborating with poison-pushers like this just makes me detest Ipswich Town even more than I did before. They clearly have no principles whatsoever, apart from "grab a quick profit".

    beerlover

Monday, January 16, 2017

    beerlover

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • ITFC should be ashamed for collaborating in the promotion of junk food. The product has no nutritional value at all.

    Suffolk Exile

Monday, January 16, 2017

    Suffolk Exile

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Reaching out to the hungry folk of Ipswich, which has over the years lost good healthy restaurants like "Marno.s", the vegetarian food paradise. Another poor article on another unhealthy food outlet. No wonder ITFC thought they had something in common with fat filled sugary fast food. Something else to munch on if you get bored watching a football match. There will be no incapacity benefit in years to come so look after your body NOW !!

    chantry

Monday, January 16, 2017

    chantry

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Amazing that EADT should publish this on the same day as promoting sugar and fat foods. the below is from EADT But despite claiming the procedure could result in a net saving for the NHS after three years, Dr Rufford said they were performed less regularly than in other parts of Europe and in America. He goes on to highlight issues with the “powerful” food industry, the “watering down” of the Government’s recent child obesity strategy and the taxes that most other European countries have on foods containing high levels of fat or sugar. “Obesity is now where smoking was 20 years ago and it must be addressed,” he concludes.

    easylec

Monday, January 16, 2017

    easylec

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Watch out Bluey that's 120 grammes of sugar there. That's 4 days worth according to the WHO. Why not wash it down with a can of coke. Well done EADT and ITFC for promoting healthy food.

    easylec

Monday, January 16, 2017

    easylec

    Monday, January 16, 2017

    easylec

Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Adding to Suffolk's obesity problems and profiting from it then.

    socrates

Monday, January 16, 2017

    socrates

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Sadly I am not a fat ITFC fan police officer following trends. They failed last time they tried to tackle the UK, hopefully Ipswich24 magazine can spam it enough times on Twitter to make it a success?

    NorthernBypass

Monday, January 16, 2017

    NorthernBypass

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Caption under the pic says KK is coming to Ipswich next year and article says opening at 10am, February 7. So is it February 2017 or February 2018. Perhaps Archant hasn't sent out those new calendars yet.

    how'd the town do

Monday, January 16, 2017

    how'd the town do

    Monday, January 16, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

