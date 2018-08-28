Sunshine and Showers

A job I couldn’t refuse! MP becomes shadow waste and recycling minister

PUBLISHED: 07:36 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 07:36 26 October 2018

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin. Picture: GREGG BROWN

It could be the most rubbish job in politics - but Sandy Martin believes his new frontbench brief on recycling will not be a waste of time.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wanted someone to take on the role of shadow waste and recycling minister to “urgently” deal with what he described as a “plastics crisis which is choking our oceans and damaging people’s health”.

He found someone who would not ‘refuse’ to do it in Ipswich MP Sandy Martin, who said he wanted to “bring forward policies for meaningful, systemic change on plastics, waste and recycling and to hold the government to account on their haphazard and short-termist approach”.

The role may spark one or two jokes - but rather than being a road to the political scrapheap, Mr Martin says it is an important job with a chance to make a difference in a key policy area.

What happens to our waste is an issue which has challenged governments and infuriated campaigners for decades, with huge concerns about the amount of waste that is sent to landfill.

Suffolk itself has even pledged to become the country’s greenest county by pledging to recycle more than anywhere else in the land - although its ambitions were hit by figures earlier this year which showed the area was recycling less than four years ago.

“I don’t think the government have ever taken this issue as seriously as they could have done,” Mr Martin said.

“I will be calling for more understanding of not only which bits of our waste go where, but what happens to them. We don’t have a comprehensive understanding of what happens to our waste.

“People have a right to know that if they have made an effort to recycle something, it’s actually recycled properly.

“I want us to be up there as the best, the least wasteful and most recycling country - that’s the aspiration.

“There is an urgent need to move beyond the piecemeal, ‘campaign of the month’ approach from the government on plastics and work towards a whole-systems approach to reform our entire waste and recycling infrastructure.

“Dumping waste abroad where much of it ends up in the ocean is not a sustainable solution.”

Mr Martin will have to fit his shadow front bench duties alongside his constituency role - but said: “I will do my best to stay in touch with what’s going on in Ipswich and take up as many issues as I possibly can.”

Mr Corbyn added: “As a measure of how seriously we are taking this issue, I’m pleased to appoint Sandy Martin as our new shadow minister for waste and recycling.”

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

32 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

10 minutes ago Paul Geater
New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

39 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

40 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

13:57 Will Jefford
A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

13:51 Michael Steward
The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

