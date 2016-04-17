Lambs, tigers and flying motorbikes - our iwitness Suffolk photos from April
17:00 23 December 2016
Emanuel Pereira Aparicio Ribeiro
Today we continue with our review of the year, looking back at the best iwitness sent in during April.
April brings the true start of spring, with flowers blossoming in the sun and memories of the dullness of winter banished from our thoughts.
Taking advantage of the improving conditions, Stephen Squirrell spotted sailors racing close to Levington Marina.
Sport was becoming more frequent in photos, as Peter Cutts expertly captured this photo of a motorcross rider mid-flight at Blaxhall.
Meanwhile, Andrew Mutimer caught this tug of war contest at the Suffolk young farmers country fair.
The warmer days brought with them some ferocious electric storms and Simon Talbot-Hurn managed to catch the moment lightning lit up the night sky.
Spectacular animal photos were once again popular. Pamela Bidwell sent in this great photo of lambs playing around on a fallen tree in their field.
Brian Smith, on his trip to Banham Zoo, photographed this Siberian tiger yawning away.
And John Heald captured a seal in Minsmere casually basking in the sunlight.
Another of our favourites from April was again by Simon Talbot-Hurn and shows the sun’s haze coming through the trees onto the recently blooming flora.
These are just a handful of the impressive photos we had submitted to us in April. Check in tomorrow to see some of our favourites from May.
