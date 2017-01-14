Landlord describes ‘dramatic scenes’ as The Harbour Inn in Southwold floods

Flooding at The Harbour Inn in Southwold. Archant

The landlord of a riverside Suffolk pub watched his bar fill with water tonight as a storm surge swept over the region.

The Harbour Inn in Southwold, which overlooks the River Blyth, had severely flooded even before high tide hit the town around 11.30pm.

Landlord Nick Attfield said: “It’s amazing, I have been here since 10pm and I have watched it fill up since then.”

Water could be heard rushing into the building as Mr Attfield spoke on the telephone.

“We are built into the side of the river bank so we know to expect this,” he added.

“I’m wading through the bottom bar in about 1ft of moving water, so we become part of the river.”

He added: “The water is lapping against the window and the boats are higher than my head, and I’m 6ft 3ins. So it’s quite a dramatic scene.”

All equipment was moved from the pub onto an Adnams lorry this morning to be safely stored until the surge passes.

During his six and a half years at the pub, Mr Attfield said he had lost count of the amount of times it had flooded.

“This pub has seen tidal surges year after year,” he added. “We have to plan for it.

“So when we did out kitchen refit in 2014 we made our walls plastic and all our electrics are up high.”

Mr Attfield and his staff have a big clean-up operation ahead, but he said he was hoping to be re-open by Monday lunchtime.