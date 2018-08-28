Last chance to visit Beccles Bell Tower

Beccles Bell Tower. Photo: Nick Butcher. © Archant 2015

This weekend is the last chance residents and tourists alike will have to enjoy the breathtaking views from the top of Beccles Bell Tower until next year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A view of Beccles from the top of Beccles Bell Tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A view of Beccles from the top of Beccles Bell Tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The tower will close its doors for the final time this season on Saturday, October 27.

Town clerk Claire Boyne said: “Our dedicated tower volunteers have worked extremely hard this season to open the tower for the majority of the weekends since Easter.

A view of Beccles from the top of Beccles Bell Tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A view of Beccles from the top of Beccles Bell Tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It is now the final weekend and so this will be the last chace this year for visitors to receive a guided tour of the tower, including a chance to see the bells.

“The climb up the stairs is well worth it in order to take in the stunning views across the Waveney Valley at the top.”

Beccles Bell Tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Beccles Bell Tower. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ms Boyne added: “Please come along and support this historic attraction.”

Beccles Bell Tower will be open from 10am - with the last trip up the tower starting at 3.30pm.