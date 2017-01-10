Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich. Archant

Nearly five years after work on the project started, the final phase of Travel Ipswich has now started.

Work to transform Queen Street into a pedestrian area with facilities for market stalls started at the weekend and should be completed by Easter.

Although not now formally included under the Travel Ipswich banner, this was part of the original £21m scheme given the go-ahead in 2012.

Work started in May that year with changes to the junction of Portman Road/Handford Road and continued with the construction of the Princes Street/Civic Drive traffic lights and other changes around the town.

The work should have been completed by the summer of 2014, but schedules slipped and the specification of various projects changed.

The Queen Street element showed possibly the greatest change of all – originally it was going to just be an extension to the changes at the top of Princes Street but eventually it was decided to completely pedestrianise the road and install services to allow market stalls to plug into power there.

Meanwhile the computer link-up between the traffic lights in the town centre has now been completed – although it could be several months before they are fully integrated.

County council cabinet member for transport James Finch said: “We now have all the main traffic signals around Ipswich town centre operating on the urban traffic management control system (UTMC).

“We are now collecting data on how the signals cope with differing traffic volumes across the whole town, showing how different days, different times of day and high volume periods, such as the Christmas shopping period, affect traffic flows.

“We are now seeing positive data following the works around the Woodbridge Road and Mulberry corner area close to the former Odeon site.

“There is also a positive change in the rate of traffic flow exiting the Suffolk Business Park since new traffic lights were installed and connected to the system.”