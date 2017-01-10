Partly Cloudy

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

06:00 10 January 2017

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.

Archant

Nearly five years after work on the project started, the final phase of Travel Ipswich has now started.

15 Comments

Work to transform Queen Street into a pedestrian area with facilities for market stalls started at the weekend and should be completed by Easter.

Although not now formally included under the Travel Ipswich banner, this was part of the original £21m scheme given the go-ahead in 2012.

Work started in May that year with changes to the junction of Portman Road/Handford Road and continued with the construction of the Princes Street/Civic Drive traffic lights and other changes around the town.

The work should have been completed by the summer of 2014, but schedules slipped and the specification of various projects changed.

The Queen Street element showed possibly the greatest change of all – originally it was going to just be an extension to the changes at the top of Princes Street but eventually it was decided to completely pedestrianise the road and install services to allow market stalls to plug into power there.

Meanwhile the computer link-up between the traffic lights in the town centre has now been completed – although it could be several months before they are fully integrated.

County council cabinet member for transport James Finch said: “We now have all the main traffic signals around Ipswich town centre operating on the urban traffic management control system (UTMC).

“We are now collecting data on how the signals cope with differing traffic volumes across the whole town, showing how different days, different times of day and high volume periods, such as the Christmas shopping period, affect traffic flows.

“We are now seeing positive data following the works around the Woodbridge Road and Mulberry corner area close to the former Odeon site.

“There is also a positive change in the rate of traffic flow exiting the Suffolk Business Park since new traffic lights were installed and connected to the system.”

15 comments

  • Two tier councils don't work even the C.P.O. Who oversaw the changes in local government in Suffolk agrees ! An article on Clifford smith ..( 40 years of planning in Suffolk ).. ipswich society website shows what he thought of two tier councils ...mark ling's idea of a unitary Ipswich gets most people's support and you're right ips ent IBC have just stood by and watched the town decline ..Good point on traffic pollution I for one cannot understand why the so called "jewel in the towns crown " Ipswich waterfront ,wants a noisy traffic polluted part time bridge right at the heart of it .Makes no sense at all .

    deeber

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Excellent comment a west!...I couldn't agree with you more!...

    Chris Ward

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Any jokes aside. Nice knowing you all. The Wet Dock Crossing is the plan for an over capacity Orwell Bridge. When the WDC is built the bridge will constantly get closed because there is a backup plan. New housing on our already struggling roads. The numbers of people in Ipswich with Dementia, Lung Cancer, Asthma and other diesel-linked illnesses will increase by some margin in the future. How is this going to help improve the waterfront? Life expectancy is going to fall on average by around 6 years which might not sound too worrying. Those with heavy regular exposure might not make it past middle aged. Neither government bodies are doing anything about this. IBC don't seem bothered by this SCC and Gummer project. Nevermind IBC are allowing record numbers of care homes to pop-up generally 50 metres of any large grass area. Dementia specialist I hear. The next moment they want to get rid of all their sports club. Is it me or is everything going backwards? So many gains, but Ipswich now being a backwards town again.

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Totally agree mark ling .....Macke , many claims are used in order to obtain funding , if you look at the WDC report section (3.2.11 ) it states travel Ipswich was completed by SCC ...another section (4.3.14 ) claims the Orwell bridge is recognised at "severe congestion " by the d.o.t. The highest status it awards for congestion . Many on here call for a proper dualled northern bypass and there's the proof we need for it .Yet are incompetent so called top reporter from the star fails to delve into these muddy waters . He is very pro Gummer , anti the northern bypass and quite frankly should be heading for retirement!

    deeber

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Once again Mr Finch SCC cabinet member telling Ipswich people how good everything is, how would he or the other members of the SCC cabinet really know, non of them live in Ipswich. It must surely be time for Ipswich to be released from the shackles of SCC and go it alone to decide what's best for Ipswich.

    Dalesman

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Two tier local government does NOT work. Everything Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council have joint input is a disaster because it has conflicting direction and aims. The list of disasters is endless, Travel Ipswich, Ipswich limited Vision, LEP representation and aims, infrastructure aims, northern bypass, Maidenhall Sport Centre, Park and Ride, Cattle Market toilets. A 40 year list of shame. The Borough for its faults IS accountable to local people, but the more powerful county is not. Two tier local government has is holding back Ipswich, Felixstowe and Martlesham. There is huge prosperity and potential here, yet we have dysfunctional and confused focus and direction. It is time for a new structure for local government. It is time for Ipswich and Suffolk voters to back control.

    Mark Ling

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • So how does pedestrianising a road improve Travel around the town ? The Pronces Street Queens Street Friars Street loop was greatly used by people just picking up and dropping off people, without this will those people still come? But then they know what they are doing so this must only be an improvement ! Lets wait and see.

    Poppys Dad

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • @ deeber, if that's the case then surely questions should be asked as to why they claimed it was finished . Not familiar with Suffolk business park mentioned in the article ,I thought that was outside the town centre , anyone know Where it is ?

    Macke

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • How much of £21,000,000 was spent on traffic light implementation I wonder?

    england1770

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • As previous posters have said, the writer has totally ignored all the problems and the previous claims it was finished. What a weak reporter, Ipswich deserves better from the Star than this old lickspittle.

    McLean

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Deary me, P up in a brewery and head in the sand springs to mind. How Geater can put a positive spin on this is incomprehensible.

    trueblue

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Trouble is they claimed they had finished long before Major's Corner was started and it was never clear what the overall plan was or how much money has been spent to date. When is the electronic bus timetable system going to be completed with the promised real time information? This sort of data used to be available on the route 66 timetables, also the responsibility of SCC, but is now mostly broken and in spite of past promises there still does not seem to be a plan to upgrade it and incorporate it into the new system. In short SCC cannot be relied on to provide accurate and honest answers when it comes to roads and transport.

    amsterdam81

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • SCC claimed along with Mr Ben Gummer that "travel Ipswich" was delivered on target and on budget in order to obtain funding for the WDC . Its written in black and white in their report for funding. Travel Ipswich has been a disaster for Ipswich and it's still not finished ,how did this latest improvement get removed from the Travel Ipswich programme?

    deeber

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Truly Independent piece of reporting it shows the great experience this reporter has gained over the years, well done Mr geater you are consistent at publishing the most irritating bias rubbish this once good paper has published. Andy

    a west

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • improvements to traffic flow at Suffolk business park? who are they trying to kid?

    shorty

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

