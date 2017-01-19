Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

16:15 19 January 2017

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Archant

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane is the only food outlet in Ipswich to receive zero stars out of five following a visit by food hygiene inspectors.

4 Comments
K Bar and Grill in St Nicholas StreetK Bar and Grill in St Nicholas Street

In total there are 1,031 establishments serving food in the town from schools and nurseries to pubs and restaurants and the majority – 732 – got the full five stars for cleanliness, hygiene and food management.

Inspectors visited The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane in December and gave it a zero rating – which means it needs to urgently improve.

The ranking suggests major improvements need to be made to the hygiene, cleanliness and management of food at the pub to meet guidelines set by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Safety officers from Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) routinely visit all registered food businesses in the town, and results are published online as well as being displayed at the venues.

Ratings range from zero to five and while a zero rating, which means ‘urgent’ improvements are needed, can shut an outlet down, a one means major improvement is required.

Brewery Tap manager Mike Keen said the main concern was a vac pack machine which was used for both raw and cooked food.

Ipswich Private Kindergarten.Ipswich Private Kindergarten.

He said: “We have now got rid of the machine. We’ve also overhauled the management procedures which did not meet their recommendations.

“We are being re-inspected soon and I think we should get a four, which is great news.”

A total of 31 Ipswich food outlets currently have a one-star rating, with 23 of those handed down in the last year.

K Bar and Grill in St Nicholas Street was handed a one-star after failing to meet hygiene, cleanliness and management criteria.

The popular bistro joins facilities such as Ipswich Private Kindergarten which received one star for management issues only, which can include paperwork, and the Grand Old Duke of York pub.

K Bar and Grill owner Charlotte Everitt said she believed the rating was given to them due to maintenance issues such as flooring, but did not want to comment further as she claims inspectors are expected to re-rate the premises as a four next week.

The one-star rating came after a visit May last year.

Ipswich Private Kindergarten manager Jacqui Mayes said safety officers have been round this week to re-inspect after finding issues with the paperwork.

She hopes the new rating will be higher.

“We are disappointed with the one star but were told it was due to food management,” she said.

“We’ve now improved the way we deal with it and are looking forward to getting a new rating soon.”

And the Grand Old Duke of York manager Debbie Blacker said the pub was not registered to serve food full time at the time of the inspection.

“We only do roasts on a Sunday and the food safety measures paperwork was not in place,” she said. They said the kitchens were okay and now they are fully open we’re hoping to get a better one next time.”

An IBC spokesman said: “When planning your special meal out, make sure you check the hygiene ratings online and choose a restaurant that takes food hygiene seriously. For local food businesses a good food hygiene rating is something to be proud of. It matters to customers so we are encouraging all businesses in Ipswich to display their rating.”

The following food premises scored a one rating as of January 18, 2017

Artizan, Silent Street

Asian & Afro Ent Ltd, Carr Street

Black Horse Inn, Black Horse Lane

Brothers Butchery Ltd, Brunswick Road

City Grill, Upper Orwell Street

Daily Fresh, Norwich Road

Fishers Butchers, Garrick Way

Golden Ship Inn, Cliff Road

Hussain Brothers, Nacton Road

Indian Palace, Upper Orwell Street

Ipswich Food Centre, Chevallier Street

Ipswich Private Kindergarten, Woodbridge Road

Jade Village, Cambridge Drive

JSK Supermarket, Spring Road

K Bar and Grill, St Nicholas Street

Kenny’s Cafe, Nacton Road

Mamma Mia, Clapgate Lane

Mr Soft, Private address

My Keralam South Indian Restaurant, St Helens Street

Norbridge Social Club, Norwich Road

Oriental Gourmet, Woodbridge Road

Petrogas Applegreen Heath, Woodbridge Road East

Pick N Pay, Queens Way

Poundworld, Tavern Street

Sands Refreshments, Bourne Bridge Link Road

SCFWA Lunch Club, The Manor Ballroom St Margarets Green

Suffolk Halal, Norwich Road

Sunrise Cafe, St Matthews Street

Sydney Mini Market, St Helens Street

The Grand Old Duke of York, Woodbridge Road

The Station Hotel, Burrell Road

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the searchable table is correct as of January 20, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.

Keywords: Ipswich Borough Council Ipswich Borough York

4 comments

  • Why isnt it a legal requirement to show the ratings at each premises like it is in Scotland? And Suffolk Exlie - have you look on the web for this info? Try the FSA site.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    John Alborough

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Chris's comment is spot on. Funny how one could guess many of the one-star rated places in town. One needs only look at them and the monsters serving there!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Having taught and specialised within the area of food safety and hygiene management for over a long number of year, I find it highly hypocritical of Ipswich Borough Council granting licences to the owners of such premises in full knowledge that they have very little understanding of the law...unclean people operating out of unclean premises should be shut down immediately. But instead, they are still allowed to remain open as businesses paying the necessary rates...money over public health.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chris Ward

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Thank you for publishing this. Would it be possible for the Star to publish some of the criteria used by the inspectors? It would be interesting to learn the standards required for an establishment to get a rating of "5". Would it also be possible to explain some of the definitions For example, one established received a low grade due to its "food management". That sounds like refrigeration and storage to me.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Suffolk Exile

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Man admits attempting to rob Colchester post office using axe and plastic gun

13:20 Colin Adwent
Shrub End Post Office

A 32-year-old has been warned he is likely to face a substantial prison term after he admitted attempting to rob a Colchester post office brandishing a gun and an axe.

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

14:30 Matt Reason
The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

A sinkhole has opened up in Sudbury, forcing the closure of key road in and out of the town.

Half of extremely rare coin to be auctioned in Ipswich next weekend

14:21
Ipswich halfpenny up for auction at Lockdales

A half of one of the world’s rarest coins is to be auctioned off in Suffolk next weekend.

What to do in Ipswich and elsewhere in Suffolk this weekend

14:16 Natalie Sadler
Crown Pools, Ipswich.

Looking for a family day out, something to entertain younger children or a chance to get some fresh air? Our weekly days out guide brings you suggestions for family activities to entertain various age groups throughout the weekend.

Man who stayed for two years at James Paget University Hospital removed after court order

11:26 Matt Stott
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

10:39 Emily Townsend
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman has died after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Blaze destroys car and damages shop in Clacton

12:18 Emily Townsend
File picture of Essex fire engines.

Arsonists set fire to bin bags in Clacton last night, firefighters believe.

Most read

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Man who stayed for two years at James Paget University Hospital removed after court order

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Mick McCarthy: I don’t doubt myself, I leave that to others

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Poll: Another blow for Ipswich Town as Adam Webster will miss the rest of the season

Adam Webster is out for the season

Updated: ‘Heavily armed’ police train rifles on house at centre of Crowfield stand-off as more ‘hole up’ in village hall

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24