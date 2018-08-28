Suffolk farmers’ market ‘has boosted village stores’ trade by 10 to 15%’

Local shops have enjoyed an uplift in sales since a farmers’ market was launched in the town 10 years ago, organisers say.

Lavenham Farmers Market, which this year celebrates its first decade, has grown from founder Justine Paul’s first trestle table to become an award-winning event.

The success of the market has been a boon for the whole village with direct economic benefits to the local community, she says.

Of the almost 1,500 people who visit the market monthly, 68% go on to visit the village, shop on the High St and to eat in pubs and restaurants. On market days, local shops have reported an uplift in sales of 10-15% and some business open especially when the monthly market take place, she points out.

“I can’t believe how fast the time has flown and how much has happened in the last ten years,” said Ms Paul. Brands include Lavenham Brook beef, St Botolph’s Brewery, Stour Valley Apiaries and Truly Traceable pies.