Police ‘keeping an open mind’ as investigation into missing swimmer continues

Lawrence Gibbs, 56, was last seen at Pakefield, near Lowestoft, at around 5pm on Saturday. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

Police are “keeping an open mind” as the investigation into the disappearance of a swimmer continues.

Lawrence Gibbs, 56, was last seen on Pakefield Beach at around 5pm on Saturday, October 20.

Mr Gibbs, who is from Pakefield and not Redisham as previously believed, was spotted entering the sea at the beach and drifting towards Kessingland.

He is white, of medium build with grey hair and was last seen wearing blue swimming shorts and a swimming cap.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Police are continuing with a number of inquiries and keeping an open mind to Mr Gibbs’ whereabouts.”

An extensive search was carried out by coastguard teams from Lowestoft, Gorleston and Aldeburgh, numerous RNLI lifeboats and a coastguard rescue helicopter on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

A coastguard spokesman explained there is no plans for further searches of the area unless new information is received.

Anyone who has seen Mr Gibbs or anybody with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.