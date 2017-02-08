Overcast

Learn about Colchester Castle’s ‘naughtier’ objects this Valentine’s Day

23:41 08 February 2017

Archant

An evening of tantalising titillation is on offer at Colchester Castle to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Colchester Museums is holding an after-hours’ event at the venue on Friday where visitors will have the chance to learn more about some of the naughtier objects in its collections.

The evening also features the launch of the new Love is in the Air display, which looks at love and romance through a variety of evocative objects.

Visitors can also hear the remarkable story of Charles and Julia Hanson, two portraits of lovers reunited after decades apart.

Tim Young, portfolio holder for culture and regeneration, said: “This event is a light-hearted look at some special Valentine’s-themed objects, some of which are not usually on show or accessible at the Castle.

“The Museum Service has a wide programme of events that appeal to a variety of age groups. “This is a fantastic, fun and unusual event for our adult audiences to learn about our extensive collections and enjoy the special atmosphere of the Castle in the evenings.”

This over 18’s-only event starts at 6pm and a bar will be served love-themed drinks.

There will also be a chance to work with an artist to make your very own ‘love monkey’ to take home as a gift.

Entry costs £5 per person and booking is essential.

Visit www.cimuseums.org.uk/whatson or call 01206 282939 to book.

