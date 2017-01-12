Learner Ipswich drug-driver given community order for becoming cannabis dealer after losing job

A 21-year-old Ipswich learner drug-driver who turned to supplying cannabis after becoming unemployed have been given a community order.

Adam Coleyshaw, of Cavendish Street, pleaded guilty before Ipswich magistrates to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on October 20.

He also admitted drug-driving, driving without the appropriate licence, and driving with a defective tyre.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said a police officer saw a Vauxhall van driving along Commercial Road at 1.40pm. The vehicle was stopped in West End Road.

A check showed Coleyshaw, who was driving, only had a provisional licence and that his vehicle had an exposed cord on a front tyre.

A drug swab gave a positive reading for cannabis.

A search of Coleyshaw and the vehicle discovered 27 deal-sized bags of herbal cannabis worth around £270 at street value.

An iPad found in the van also showed they were messages on it in relation to dealing drugs.

A test showed Coleyshaw was over the drug-drive limit for cannabis after a derivative of the drug was found in his blood.

He told police all the cannabis found was his and he had been dealing for three weeks after having become unemployed the previous month.

Coleyshaw was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 180 hours’ of unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and must pay £85 costs, as well as £85 to the victims’ fund.