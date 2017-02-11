Rain

Leaving EU will allow tailored UK legislation, says Defra minister

16:30 11 February 2017

Bawdsey Coastal Partnership's new chairman Nick Crick addresses the AGM, with Therese Coffey on his right

Archant

A Suffolk MP has outlined the Government’s approach to flood protection – and suggested Brexit will enable legislation more tailored to the needs of the UK.

Bawdsey Coastal Partnership treasurer Christopher Langley points at a map showing the impact on Suffolk of the North Sea flood of 1953Bawdsey Coastal Partnership treasurer Christopher Langley points at a map showing the impact on Suffolk of the North Sea flood of 1953

Addressing the annual meeting of the Bawdsey Coastal Partnership, Suffolk Coastal MP and Defra minister Therese Coffey said: “We are in an age of government trying to live within its means, but it’s good that a six-year settlement has been made for £2.56 billion to be spent on flood defences. We are now trying to start the process again, to take us from 2021 to 2026. It’s recognition that flood defences are important infrastructure.”

Dr Coffey admitted £2.56b would not cover everyone’s needs, but said an additional £700m had also been raised from a small rise in insurance premium tax.

She said the Government was undertaking a national flood resilience review, and was trying to ensure better preparedness through working with local authorities, emergency services and agencies. She said former Defra minister Richard Benyon had opened up the possibility of partnership funding for projects offering greater benefits than costs, with tax reliefs for businesses willing to invest.

Dr Coffey said she wanted natural assets to be part of every conversation, in order to satisfy the Government’s ambition of leaving the environment in a better state than it inherited.

She rubbished a Financial Times report that the EU habitats directive was among measures set to be repealed after Brexit.

Leaving the EU, she said, would instead allow the government to assess parts of the regulatory framework and introduce legislation more tailored to the needs of the United Kingdom.

As an example, she used an EU directive classifying dredged sand and gravel as ‘hazardous waste’, which can not be deposited to raise the river banks.

Dr Coffey said she also wished to make gains from the carbon capture storage potential of salt marshes, and their value in naturally improving defences.

The meeting was also attended by Paul Hayden of the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee; Andy Smith, the district council’s head of coastal management; the Environment Agency’s Dr Charles Beardall; and Greg Guthrie, engineer and consultant on the East Lane project partly funded through ‘enabling development’ a way of raising finance for coastal management through the sale of farmland for housing.

Keywords: Therese Coffey European Union Environment Agency United Kingdom

