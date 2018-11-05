Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

05 November, 2018 - 05:30
Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant

A GP practice is to become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients who would benefit from a more active lifestyle.

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick ButcherRunners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

In June, a scheme was launched by parkrun UK and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) to allow doctors to prescribe outdoor activity rather than medication to improve their patients’ health.

Now it has been announced The Leiston Surgery will be the first in Suffolk to become a “parkrun practice” – and the hope is many others will follow.

GPs at the surgery will now promote the parkrun event at nearby Sizewell to patients they feel could benefit from more physical activity.

Parkrun is a free 5k event held at multiple locations every Saturday morning at 9am, which people can walk, jog or run.

Former ironman triathlon world champion Chrissie Wellington, global head of health and wellbeing at parkrun, said: “This exciting and game-changing initiative with the RCGP is a tremendous opportunity for all staff and patients to realise the wide-ranging health benefits that parkrun participation can bring, and we are delighted to see that the concept is being embraced in Suffolk.”

Dr Juno Jesuthasan, of Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, said physical activity was one of the major health problems facing the UK in the 21st century.

He said: “Many staff at GP practices already actively engage with their patients on how taking more exercise can bring a host of health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

“The parkrun practice is an initiative that we support and hope that other GP practices will sign up and encourage many more people to get active.”

Councillor James Reeder, cabinet member for health at Suffolk County Council, said: “This is great news for Suffolk and our ambition is to see more GP practices partner with their local parkrun events in the county and become parkrun practices. We know that social prescribing can help to reduce the significant, life-limiting effects of physical inactivity.

“One in 12 patients would be more active if advised by a GP or nurse.”

Other GP practices in Suffolk are being urged to follow Leiston’s lead and link to other events around the county.

Topic Tags:

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

23 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

A GP practice is to become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients who would benefit from a more active lifestyle.

Ed Sheeran scarecrow takes centre stage at annual competition

Yesterday, 22:23 Will Jefford
An Ed Sheeran scarecrow, admired by Thomas and Ben Braithwaite, at the Wickham Market Scarecrow Festival Picture: Rachel Edge

An effigy of Ed Sheeran was among the star exhibits in a scarecrow competition in a Suffolk town.

Gallery Over 350 children take part in Bury St Edmunds Armistice celebrations

Yesterday, 22:00 Jake Foxford
The performance was just one of the acts of rememberance across Suffolk this week. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

St Edmundsbury Cathedral was the scene of a powerful Act of Remembrance as 350 young performers honoured those who died in the First World War.

Video Take a look inside this £825,000 Purdis Farm home with a hot tub

Yesterday, 19:01 Megan Aldous
Acrons in Purdis Farm Lane is for sale Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Watch our video tour of a four bedroom detached home close to Purdis Heath Golf Club which is currently for sale.

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Yesterday, 16:15 Jake Foxford
Police are heading to the scene of a crash on the A12 on the Essex-Suffolk border. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency crews dealt with multiple injuries at the scene of a five-vehicle collision on the A12.

Find out where you can still watch fireworks

Yesterday, 16:15 Sophie Barnett
There are more firework displays on offer this week. Picture: SU ANDERSON

If you missed out on your firework fix this weekend don’t worry – there are still a few chances to see fantastic displays throughout the week.

Opinion Fixed-odds betting terminals issue is a shameful episode for the Government

Yesterday, 21:00 David Ellesmere
Fixed odds gambling machines

Hats off to Conservative MP Tracey Crouch who resigned as a minister last week in protest at Government delays in reducing the maximum stake on Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs).

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are heading to the scene of a crash on the A12 on the Essex-Suffolk border. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ed Sheeran scarecrow takes centre stage at annual competition

An Ed Sheeran scarecrow, admired by Thomas and Ben Braithwaite, at the Wickham Market Scarecrow Festival Picture: Rachel Edge

Video Take a look inside this £825,000 Purdis Farm home with a hot tub

Acrons in Purdis Farm Lane is for sale Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Air ambulance takes man to hospital after serious crash involving Land Rover

A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24