Lesson to be learned from Debenham pupils backing ‘Hand Off’ mobile campaign

Children at Robert Hitcham Primary School are getting behind the 'Hands Off' mobile phone campaign. Tilly Bucklaud pictured.

Schoolchildren took the opportunity to teach grown-ups a lesson in safety.

Sir Robert Hitcham Primary School backs our mobile phone safety campaign. Left to right, Oliver Rogers, Rubeus Lindley, Ann Battershill (road safety officer), Jane Simpson, Mia Walker and Tilly Bucklaud. Sir Robert Hitcham Primary School backs our mobile phone safety campaign. Left to right, Oliver Rogers, Rubeus Lindley, Ann Battershill (road safety officer), Jane Simpson, Mia Walker and Tilly Bucklaud.

Sir Robert Hitcham Primary, in Debenham, backed our ‘Hands Off’ campaign – launched in partnership with BBC Radio Suffolk – urging motorists to never use a phone while driving.

Teaching assistant Jane Simpson provided suitable information for pupils to research and use as the basis for a PowerPoint presentation, shown to parents, governors and a local councillor.

“They did a really professional job and interacted well with their audience,” said Mrs Simpson, who thanked headteacher Julia van Ek for her continual encouragement of extracurricular activities.

The school was also visited by Suffolk road safety officer Ann Battershill and police officer Lee-Andrews Pearce, who the children were able to refer to for more information during the presentation.

Pupils at Sir Robert Hitcham Primary School highlighted the dangers of using a mobile phone on the road Pupils at Sir Robert Hitcham Primary School highlighted the dangers of using a mobile phone on the road

You can make the ‘Hands Off’ pledge at facebook.com/handsoffyourphone.