Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble! Did you see PJ & Duncan at The Regent in 1996?

Let us know if you saw PJ & Duncan on tour in the 90s Archant

Back before they were presenting I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and The Brit Awards, Ant and Dec took the UK by storm with their pop duo act, PJ & Duncan.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony McPartlin, OBE and Declan Donnelly, OBE, known collectively as Ant & Dec, were originally known as PJ & Duncan Anthony McPartlin, OBE and Declan Donnelly, OBE, known collectively as Ant & Dec, were originally known as PJ & Duncan

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly toured the UK performing smash hits such as Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble and Better Watch Out, and visited The Ipswich Regent in 1996.

PJ & Duncan were at the Regent Theatre, Ipswich in 1996 PJ & Duncan were at the Regent Theatre, Ipswich in 1996

The duo first met on the set of Byker Grove in 1988, when they played friends PJ & Duncan.

The duo performed to a crowd of adoring teenagers The duo performed to a crowd of adoring teenagers

From acting to producing and from comedy to singing, Ant & Dec are recognised as national treasures within the entertainment industry.

PJ & Duncan met on the set of children's television show Byker Grove PJ & Duncan met on the set of children's television show Byker Grove

To assist with identification, they follow the 180-degree rule; with the exception of some early publicity shots, all of their television appearances and publicity photos have Ant on the left and Dec on the right.

Ant McPartlin - aka PJ Ant McPartlin - aka PJ

A dancer from the performance A dancer from the performance

Did you see them perform in Ipswich? Email our picture desk and share your memories.

• Have you liked our new Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? We are posting regular updates showing some of the thousands of nostalgic images found in our archives and we would love to see your old photos of the town.