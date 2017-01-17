Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble! Did you see PJ & Duncan at The Regent in 1996?
18:30 17 January 2017
Archant
Back before they were presenting I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and The Brit Awards, Ant and Dec took the UK by storm with their pop duo act, PJ & Duncan.
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly toured the UK performing smash hits such as Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble and Better Watch Out, and visited The Ipswich Regent in 1996.
The duo first met on the set of Byker Grove in 1988, when they played friends PJ & Duncan.
From acting to producing and from comedy to singing, Ant & Dec are recognised as national treasures within the entertainment industry.
To assist with identification, they follow the 180-degree rule; with the exception of some early publicity shots, all of their television appearances and publicity photos have Ant on the left and Dec on the right.
Did you see them perform in Ipswich? Email our picture desk and share your memories.
