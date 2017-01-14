Lifeboats rescue seven cargo vessel crew from waters off the Essex coast

RNLI lifeboats on a training exercise Archant

Lifeboat crews pulled seven people from the waters north east of Clacton last night after a cargo vessel began to sink.

The RNLI were called out at around 11.50pm, 35 miles off shore.

A RNLI spokeswoman said: “There were seven people that ended up in the water.

“Thankfully they were rescued and taken to hospital.”

She said despite last night’s storm surge, it was a relatively quiet night for the lifeboats.

“We did have a couple of incidents where boats that had been abandoned on shore were reached by the higher water levels.” she said.

“We were monitoring the coast throughout the night and rescue teams were on patrol.”