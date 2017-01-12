Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Lifesaving Suffolk charity unveils new £32,000 rapid-response car

11:17 12 January 2017

The launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors

The launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors

Archant

It is a Suffolk charity which could one day save your life – but also one which many have never heard of.

Comment
The launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctorsThe launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) is nearly 45 years old and is staffed by doctors and paramedics, often volunteering in their spare time.

They respond to 999 calls and in 18% of their call-outs over the past year have actually been on the scene before paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service. This is because the solo responders are based within communities so are often closer to an emergency scene than ambulance staff.

On Monday, the charity unveiled its new £32,000 rapid response vehicle (RRV) – a Volvo XC70 – that will be operating all over Suffolk helping to save lives.

“This is our second car,” said the charity’s honorary president Andy Mason. “For six weeks we’ve been doing trials on this car. We had the two cars out on New Year’s Eve with three people in each car and dealt with six incidents.

The launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors. SARS president Andy MasonThe launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors. SARS president Andy Mason

“It was one of the busiest nights the East of England Ambulance Service has ever seen.

“More than 4,500 calls came through, 1,000 more than they normally deal with. Having us around to help deal with the really serious incidents is a great help.”

SARS has around 30 different volunteers helping to crew the shifts on the team car.

Volunteers include anaesthetists, critical care paramedics and other clinicians.

The launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors SARS president Andy Mason with crew members Mike Hild, James Whatling and Lou RossonThe launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors SARS president Andy Mason with crew members Mike Hild, James Whatling and Lou Rosson

“We are delighted to have this addition to our volunteer critical care resource,” said Ben Hall, SARS general operations manager. “We have only started running a team car in the last couple of years and it has proved a real success, combining the skills of our specialist doctors and paramedics to help treat critically-ill and injured patients who might otherwise not survive to reach hospital.”

The new car represents a long-term investment in Suffolk by the charity. It will help train new members with the view of increasing the number of solo responders. It means the charity is now able to run multiple shifts, such as it did on New Year’s Eve.

SARS volunteers include air ambulance volunteers and doctors – all of whom choose to give their time freely in addition to their paid work.

They are mobilised by the ambulance service’s critical care desk and are sent to patients who are thought to need specialist immediate care before they reach hospital.

The launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors Driver Mike HildThe launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors Driver Mike Hild

“It’s basically taking the hospital out to the patient,” said Dr Mason. “The sort of intervention you would expect in A&E we can do at the roadside or at the scene of the incident.

“It’s not just accidents – we do medical calls, cardiac arrests – really anything. It’s a very specialised branch of medicine and we need to have some very expensive pieces of equipment to be able to offer patients the sort of care that we’re able to give them.”

The new RRV, which goes alongside a Subaru Forester from 2008, was unveiled at the Active Business Centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Sponsors thanked

The launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctorsThe launch of the new Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service rapid response vehicle in Bury St Edmunds with sponsors and SARS doctors

The new rapid response vehicle (RRV), cost £32,000 and was bought with the help of several donations.

Among those were the St Edmunds Trust, Bury St Edmunds Town Council, Suffolk Land Rover Owners’ Club, the Community Dental Service and locality grants from Suffolk county councillors Tony Brown and Sarah Stamp, and Bury St Edmunds Town Council.

SARS honorary president and former volunteer Andy Mason said: “We are delighted to receive such fantastic support from a wide range of funders based in the area we serve.”

What they said

Andrew Speed, chairman of Bury St Edmunds Town Council, said: “The town council understands the unique role that SARS play in an emergency situation and we were delighted to lend support. Further support is planned for 2017.”

Alan Bedford, from the St Edmunds Trust, said: “The trust was particularly delighted to help fund the purchase of the new RRV for SARS, an organisation providing a magnificent and free service for people in Suffolk. It’s a good example of the ongoing work of our trust in supporting organisations caring for sick or disabled people in the area.”

Facts and figures

- Since 1972, SARS staff have attended nearly 17,000 calls in Suffolk – just more than one a day since it was formed.

- The team resource was introduced in 2014 to supplement SARS’ existing team of solo responders.

- In 2016, 30 different clinical volunteers helped crew weekly shifts on the team car. Normally, it would be a doctor or paramedic and another critical care specialist.

- The reason SARS exists is because there are significant distances between Suffolk hospitals and some critically-ill or injured patients require immediate and specialist care before they reach hospital.

- Examples include a patient who had a cardiac arrest at the cinema and needed monitoring as he was taken straight to Papworth Hospital.

- For information on SARS, visit www.sars999.org.uk

Keywords: Sarah Stamp Andrew Speed England Ambulance Service Bury St Edmunds Town Council Volvo Suffolk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

10 minutes ago Matt Stott
High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Warnings of life-threatening floods have been downgraded in Suffolk and Essex this morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

49 minutes ago Will Lodge and Matt Stott
Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

The evacuation of Jaywick in Essex over fears high tides could lead to flooding has begun, but some residents appear reluctant to leave.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

50 minutes ago Matt Stott
Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Snow has fallen across many parts of Suffolk after below-freezing conditions overnight, with more predicted this morning.

‘Worrying trend’ as farm debt payments climb

23 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Farms are becoming more indebted, a survey shows.

Farmers used an average of 15% of their incomes last year to pay interest on debts, a new report reveals.

Aldeburgh Primary School closed today after flood warning

08:15 Matt Stott
Aldeburgh Primary School.

Aldeburgh Primary School has closed today due to the flood risks along the Suffolk coast.

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

07:56 Matt Stott
No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

The region’s transport system appears to have escaped any disruption so far this morning.

Ipswich Building Society applies to convert former clothing store into new Woodbridge branch

09:22 Tom Potter
The current Ipswich Building Society branch in Woodbridge

A building society is hoping to move into a larger premises in the centre of a Suffolk town.

Most read

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Flood warnings for Suffolk coast urge home owners and businesses to take ‘immediate action’

Flooding on the A12 in both directions at Blythburgh during a tidal surge and storm in 2013.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Marcus Stewart knows Ipswich Town have a ‘harder sell’ now than when he joined mid-season

Marcus Stewart celebrates during Ipswich Town's play-off final win against Barnsley in 2000. Photo: JAMIE NIBLOCK.

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72

Graham Taylor has died, aged 72
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24