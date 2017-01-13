Partly Cloudy

Little Mix will perform at Newmarket in June

11:08 13 January 2017

Little Mix. Picture credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Little Mix. Picture credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Chart-toppers Little Mix have been unveiled as the latest act to perform in Newmarket this summer.

Little Mix performed to a sell out crowd at Newmarket Racecourse in 2016. Picture credit: Simon TraylenLittle Mix performed to a sell out crowd at Newmarket Racecourse in 2016. Picture credit: Simon Traylen

Newmarket Racecourses and The Jockey Club Live announced this morning the girl group would return to the July Course on June 23.

Last year’s appearance at Summer Saturday Live sold out so fans were advised to act quickly if they wanted a ticket this year.

Amy Starkey, regional director east for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We are very excited to confirm Little Mix as our next Newmarket Nights act for 2017 and look forward to welcoming them back to Newmarket Racecourses this June.

“After a fantastic show last August, when performing to a sold-out crowd, I have no doubt we will be in store for another brilliant performance whereby racegoers will be treated to an extensive set including some of their most popular chart topping hits.”

Little MixLittle Mix

Tickets go on general sale next Wednesday (January 18) at 9am and are £31 for adults and £13 for under 18s.

A presale event also takes place 9am on Monday 16th January. Tickets are priced starting at £31 adult /£13 child (under 18).

Little Mix have had four UK number-one singles, including last year’s Shout Out to my Ex, plus a number-one album in Glory Days.

