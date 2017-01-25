Live mortar shell and 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest

Stock bomb disposal unit photo

A cordon has been put in place at Thetford Forest after a member of the public discovered two live explosive devices.

Police were called around 12.30pm today to reports that there was a mortar shell and a 500lb bomb in the forest, near the B1106.

The Bomb Disposal Unit, run out of Colchester Barracks, was notified and experts have arrived on scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police attended for public safety and cordons have been placed around the area.”

There are no road closures in force as the devices were found quite far into the forest.

The police spokeswomen said they were unlikely to be modern devices, but it is not known if the bombs are from the Second or First World War.

Police have described the devices as “live”.

Stay with the East Anglian Daily Times for more information as we get it from the emergency services.

Do you know who discover the bombs or do you have any photos of the scene, if so get in touch at newsroom@archant.co.uk