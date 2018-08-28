Video

Brewery launches fundraising partnership with bulldog charity

Nethergate Brewery based in Long Melford link up with a bulldog rehoming charity with the aim of raising £10,000. Lana Alliston and her bulldog Kevin with Glen Painter from Nethergate brewery. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

More than 50 bulldogs descended on a Suffolk brewery at the weekend to celebrate a new charity partnership.

Nethergate Brewery, in Long Melford, held a special launch and beer festival to mark its collaboration with the Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming charity.

Around 100 people, including members of the charity from as far away as Reading, Brighton and Portsmouth, enjoyed beers and live music at the launch on Sunday.

The brewery is aiming to raise £10,000 for the charity – which has just rehomed its 1,000th bulldog – by the end of 2019 through a series of fundraising events.

Glen Painter, commercial director at Nethergate Brewery, said the idea came from a chance meeting at a beer festival.

“Part of our logo is a bulldog’s head and when we were at the Chelmsford Beer Festival, we met a lady called Lana Alliston from the charity who mentioned about our logo and the beers we have.

“As a brewery, we’ve always helped lots of charities – which we will continue to do – but we wanted to have that long-term relationship with a charity, and we’re all dog-lovers.

“The aim is to raise £10,000 by the end of next year. The launch event raised about £500 – but it was more about getting the word out there about what we’re doing.”

Mr Painter said further fundraising activities are planned to take place over the next 14 months to help the brewery achieve its target.

“We’ll have a Christmas party for the charity in December and we’ll be looking at what we can do as we go into next year but going forward they’ll be events with a bulldog-theme.

“The members of the charity have lots of fundraising ideas so we’ll get together with them and see what ideas we can take from them.”

Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming is a national charity which helps bulldogs in need.

The charity has more than 80 volunteers who work to ensure that people, who can no longer keep their bulldog, for whatever reason, have the option of safely placing their dog in a vetted pet home.

For more information on Nethergate Brewery, people can visit www.nethergate.co.uk

Visit www.bulldogrescue.org.uk for more information on the Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming charity.

